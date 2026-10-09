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How the beverage aisle got so wild

NPR | By Jeff Guo
Published October 9, 2026 at 3:38 PM CDT

Planet Money traced many new beverage flavors to one laboratory that serves dozens of companies to see how new flavors are created and why we're seeing such an explosion of options right now.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Jeff Guo
Jeff Guo is a co-host and reporter for Planet Money.