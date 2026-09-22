Pandemic treaty negotiations are at an impasse
In May 2025, many countries signed a pandemic treaty aimed at avoiding some of the mistakes of the COVID-19 pandemic. But countries are still negotiating the heart of the treaty.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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In May 2025, many countries signed a pandemic treaty aimed at avoiding some of the mistakes of the COVID-19 pandemic. But countries are still negotiating the heart of the treaty.
Copyright 2026 NPR