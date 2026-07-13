Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina dies at 71
Sen. Lindsey Graham died Saturday at the age of 71. The South Carolina Republican was a committed advocate of U.S. military intervention abroad and a close ally of President Trump.
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Sen. Lindsey Graham died Saturday at the age of 71. The South Carolina Republican was a committed advocate of U.S. military intervention abroad and a close ally of President Trump.
Copyright 2026 NPR