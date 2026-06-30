© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Monday 6/29 11:45pm: WRKF's over-the-air broadcast and online streams are unavailable overnight due to an electrical power outage. We are awaiting power restoration. Programming will resume as soon as power is restored. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Iran war supercharges pivot to renewable energy

NPR | By Julia Simon,
Leila Fadel
Published June 30, 2026 at 3:46 AM CDT

The Iran war and high oil and gas prices have supercharged the adoption of renewables and EVs across the world. Some experts wonder if this year could be the peak of oil demand.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Julia Simon
Julia Simon is the Climate Solutions reporter on NPR's Climate Desk. She covers the ways governments, businesses, scientists and everyday people are working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. She also works to hold corporations, and others, accountable for greenwashing.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel