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What we know about the status of a U.S.-Iran deal

NPR | By Ayesha Rascoe
Published May 24, 2026 at 7:18 AM CDT

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to Ariane Tabatabaithe, Public Service Fellow at Lawfare, about where things stand on a potential deal between the U.S. and Iran on ending the war.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Ayesha Rascoe