© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Leila Fadel
Published October 1, 2025 at 4:01 AM CDT

Government shutdown begins after Congress fails to reach a deal, federal workers brace for effects of shutdown, Trump tells gathering of commanders the military should be used against "enemy within."

Copyright 2025 NPR
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel