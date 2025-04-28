© 2025
Capitol Access Minute: Bill that would repeal wrongful conviction compensation law advances

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Brooke Thorington
Published April 28, 2025 at 6:08 PM CDT
A stack of documents are seen on opening day of legislative session, Monday, April 14, 2025, at the Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP, Pool)
Hilary Scheinuk/AP
/
Pool The Advocate
A stack of documents are seen on opening day of legislative session, Monday, April 14, 2025, at the Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

The House Criminal Justice Committee voted 7-4 to advance legislation to repeal state law to financially compensate people who were wrongfully accused and served time in prison.

Under the current law, those individuals can receive up to $40,000 for each year of incarceration.

Attorney General Liz Murrill says they should be compensated on a local level, not by the state.

The Louisiana House gave final passage to numerous bills Thursday afternoon, including a bill that cracks down on restaurant reservation apps. This follows complaints from restaurants that were fully booked through third-party reservation platforms, only to have no shows. The bill requires these platforms to have written agreements with the restaurants they serve. The bill heads to the Senate.

The Senate did not meet Thursday and lawmakers in both chambers will reconvene on Monday.

With your Capitol Access Minute, I’m Brooke Thorington in Baton Rouge.
Brooke Thorington
Before joining WRKF as the Capitol Access reporter, Brooke was the Assistant News Director at Louisiana Radio Network, where she also reported on statewide news and covered the state legislature.
See stories by Brooke Thorington