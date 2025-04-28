Capitol Access Minute: Bill that would repeal wrongful conviction compensation law advances

The House Criminal Justice Committee voted 7-4 to advance legislation to repeal state law to financially compensate people who were wrongfully accused and served time in prison.

Under the current law, those individuals can receive up to $40,000 for each year of incarceration.

Attorney General Liz Murrill says they should be compensated on a local level, not by the state.

The Louisiana House gave final passage to numerous bills Thursday afternoon, including a bill that cracks down on restaurant reservation apps. This follows complaints from restaurants that were fully booked through third-party reservation platforms, only to have no shows. The bill requires these platforms to have written agreements with the restaurants they serve. The bill heads to the Senate.

The Senate did not meet Thursday and lawmakers in both chambers will reconvene on Monday.

