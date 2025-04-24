Photos: Mourners gather at the St. Louis Cathedral to honor Pope Francis

New Orleans’ Catholic community is mourning the death of Pope Francis, who passed away Monday at age 88.

Francis died at his residence, in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta, just a day after greeting thousands of worshippers in St. Peter’s Square for Easter.

Roman Catholics in New Orleans joined millions around the world in grieving his loss.

Archbishop Gregory Aymond held a memorial Mass at St. Louis Cathedral Wednesday.

“Pope Francis was a true man of God who called and challenged all of us to witness our faith in all aspects of our daily life. His ministry stretched beyond the normal boundaries into the peripheries of those who have felt marginalized by our society,” Aymond wrote in a statement posted on Facebook. “He will always be remembered for his love, compassion, humility, and care for all of God’s creation.”

Matt Bloom / WWNO People stand outside St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans before a mass in honor of Pope Francis on April 23, 2025.

Matt Bloom / WWNO People stand outside New Orleans' St. Louis Cathedral ahead of a memorial Mass for Pope Francis on April 23, 2025.

Matt Bloom / WWNO Priests enter St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans, La. ahead of a memorial Mass for Pope Francis on April 23, 2025. Francis died on Easter Monday at the age of 88.

Matt Bloom / WWNO Mourners placed a photo of Pope Francis inside of St. Louis Cathedral for a Mass on April 23, 2025.

Matt Bloom / WWNO Mourners attend a memorial Mass for Pope Francis inside St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans on April 23, 2025. The cathedral is the country’s oldest continuously active Roman Catholic cathedral.

Matt Bloom / WWNO Archbishop Gregory Michael Aymond reads a passage during a Mass in honor of Pope Francis on April 23, 2025.