Europe decides on tariffs on U.S. goods

This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Wednesday 4/9 2pm: WRKF's FM/HD signals are operating normally following tower maintenance. Further disruptions are expected to persist through the upcoming weeks. Online streaming is unaffected. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.