New Orleans truck attack: Who were the victims?

A single mom who worked hard to provide for her son, a Princeton football player who received All-Ivy League honors and an 18-year-old with dreams of becoming an engineer are among the dead in Wednesday’s attack in New Orleans.

Authorities say 14 people were killed and dozens of others were injured when a driver plowed through a crowd of New Year’s revelers on a busy intersection of Bourbon Street.

New Orleans Coroner, Dr. Dwight McKenna told NOLA.com it will take several days to perform all autopsies.

“Once we complete the autopsies and talk with the next of kin, we will release the identifications of the victims,” he said.

On Thursday morning, friends, families and schools began reporting the names of victims. By Friday morning, nine were identified.

Here’s what we know about the victims so far.

Kareem Badawi

An 18-year-old engineering student, Kareem Badawi, was one of the first to be named a victim. His father told the Gulf State Newsroom he had just finished his first semester at the University of Alabama. He had come home to Baton Rouge for winter break and went to New Orleans on New Year’s Eve to celebrate with his friends.

“So he said, Dad, I mean, everybody goes to New Orleans, and I would love to go and celebrate the new year over there. I said, OK, go ahead, son. Just be careful, you know?” his father, Belal Badawi recalled. “And I sent my son to have a new year and a party with his friends and — I don't know. I mean, what did my son do to get killed?”

Belal Badawi, who is Muslim, said he saw reports linking the suspect to the terror group ISIS.

"Does not represent Islam. Does not represent anything, you know?" he said

A vigil was held Thursday night at Kareem's former high school in Baton Rouge.

Tiger Bech

Former Princeton wide receiver Tiger Bech died in the hospital after being seriously injured in the attack. He was on life support until his family could be with him, Kim Broussard, the athletic director at his former school, St. Thomas More Catholic High School in Lafayette, Louisiana, told the Acadiana Advocate.

Bech, a wide receiver, earned All-Ivy League honors twice. He graduated from Princeton in 2021 and had been working as a trader at Seaport Global in New York, according to his LinkedIn page.

Princeton’s head football coach Bob Surace said Bech was a “tiger” in every way, and described him as a “ferocious competitor with endless energy, a beloved teammate and a caring friend.”

"There was no more appropriate nickname [Tiger] of a Princeton player I coached," Surace said in a statement. “Our last conversation was about how proud I was of the growth he showed during his time at Princeton and the success he was having after graduation. My love goes to the entire Bech family."

Nikyra Dedeaux

Nikyra Dedeaux, 18, of Gulfport, Mississippi, was on her way to achieving her dream of becoming a nurse. She had a job at a hospital and planned to start college, her close friend, Zion Parsons, told the Associated Press.

Parsons recalled watching in horror as the driver plowed into the crowd, hitting Nikyra.

"A truck hit the corner and comes barreling through throwing people like in a movie scene, throwing people into the air," he said. "It hit her and flung her like at least 30 feet and I was just lucky to be alive."

Parsons said Dedeaux was a responsible daughter who took care of her younger siblings.

"She had her mindset — she didn't have everything figured out, but she had the plan laid down," he added.

Nicole Perez

Nicole Perez, a single mother in her late 20s, was out celebrating with friends when her life was cut short. Her mother, Martha Perez, told CNN Nicole had been with her family before the incident, laughing and enjoying dinner.

“We were talking and laughing… She was so happy always,” Martha said. “Now [I] miss her. She’s never [coming] back with me. Somebody killed my daughter. A terrorist killed my daughter.”

Perez worked at Kimmy’s Deli in Metairie, and had just been promoted to manager, her employer, Kimberly Usher told the Associated Press.

She was "beautiful and full of life," Usher wrote on a GoFundMe page , which was set up to help cover Perez’s burial costs and support her 5-year-old son, Melo.

"Melo is now without his momma, and we are without our friend and dedicated employee,” Usher said. “I’m hoping to get some help for her burial expenses and to help her son with expenses he will need to transition into a new living situation."

Perez’s family told CNN the boy doesn’t know his mother died, and they’re thinking about consulting a psychologist to help them break the news.

Reggie Hunter

Reggie Hunter, a 37-year-old father of two from Baton Rouge, was on Bourbon celebrating New Year’s Eve with his cousin when he was fatally run over.

"They decided to go out there because he came in from work and said, 'Hey, the Sugar Bowl is tomorrow. It's New Year's Eve. Let's go to the city,'" Hunter’s cousin, Shirell Jackson, told NOLA.com . "Just something so simple. 'Hey cuz, wanna ride me to the city?'"

Hunter’s cousin suffered extensive injuries and remains at an area hospital.

"It's hard, and his [Reggie Hunter’s] mama was murdered (in 2016). ... It is bringing back a lot,' Jackson said.

Matthew Tenedorio

Matthew Tenedorio, a 25-year-old from New Orleans, also died in the attack, his parents confirmed to NBC News, sharing their shock and grief.

Tenedorio grew up on Long Island, New York, and then moved to the city, where he worked as an audiovisual technician at the Superdome. He was out with a group of friends celebrating the new year when the attack happened.

“We spent New Year's Eve at my middle son's home with his wife and daughter, and we had dinner and we did fireworks outside, and just laughing and hugging each other and telling each other we loved each other, and trying to dissuade him from going into New Orleans, but you know, the foolishness of youth, I'm sorry to say, they just have to experience life and there is no fear of risks. They don't think about risks,” his mother, Cathy, told NBC. "He was a wonderful son."

Hubert Gauthreaux

Hubert Gauthreaux, 21, an alum of Archbishop Shaw High School in Marrero, was also killed in the attack, the Catholic school confirmed in a post on Facebook.

The school has set up a GoFundMe page to support his family.

"We ask that our Westbank family continue to offer prayers for the souls of Hubert and all those who tragically lost their lives in the New Orleans attack on New Year's Day."

Drew Dauphin

Montgomery, Alabama, native Drew Dauphin, 26, was just over a year out of college and working in the automotive industry before he was killed in the attack.

Dauphin’s family described his smile as “infectious,” lighting up every room he entered. Since his death, those closest to him said they’re numb, shocked by the tragedy.

“It’s unbelievable. Who should have to come up with words for this? Our family is suffering more than anyone can imagine,” his family said in a statement provided to Sen. Katie Britt, who represents Alabama.

Despite graduating in 2016, Dauphin’s impact can still be felt at his old high school, Alabama Christian Academy (ACA).

“Drew's still a legend at ACA,” said Head of School Josh Roberts. “He was unbelievably athletic, and just really was a guy that drew people together and encouraged everyone around him.”

Roberts said Dauphin played baseball and football for the school and was known for rallying students around the teams — organizing road trips to cheer on the football team and painting himself in school colors.

One of Dauphin’s favorite places was Lake Martin, a reservoir northeast of Montgomery. He loved wakeboarding with his brother, devoted to life on the lake.

“There's nothing behind a ski boat that he has ever seen that he couldn't do himself,” Roberts said.

In their statement, his family said they hoped their son would now be able to spend every day on the water in the sun.

“We did not get to spend enough time with him and can’t believe that we will never see him again this side of heaven,” Dauphin’s family said.

Billy DiMaio

NOLA.com reported Billy DiMaio, a New York-based account executive with Audacy Inc., was one of the victims.

His parents described him as family-oriented, with a close relationship to his siblings and father, who he considered his best friend. His mother, Tracie, said he even had a tattoo with the names of all his cousins.

Billy spent his childhood in Long Island, New York, before his family moved to New Jersey. He graduated from Chestnut Hill College in 2022, where he played lacrosse and earned his master's.

He traveled to New Orleans to celebrate New Year’s Eve with friends and attend the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day. His friends were not harmed in the attack.

"He was a special child," his father, Bill DiMaio, told the newspaper. "He had a gift that everyone saw right away. Right away."

"He was a pure, gentle-hearted soul. He will be truly missed," Billy’s mother added.