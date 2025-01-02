© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

BREAKING NEWS: Surveillance images show suspect an hour before New Orleans truck attack

Bourbon Street reopens after New Orleans truck attack, just in time for Sugar Bowl

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Athina Morris
Published January 2, 2025 at 3:03 PM CST
A woman burning sage walks down Bourbon Street after it reopened on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. The street was the site of a truck attack that left 14 people dead and dozens of others injured on New Year's Day.
Halle Parker
/
WWNO
A woman burning sage walks down Bourbon Street after it reopened on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. The street was the site of a truck attack that left 14 people dead and dozens of others injured on New Year's Day.

Officials reopened Bourbon Street Thursday afternoon, just a day after the New Year’s Day truck attack that left 14 people dead and dozens more injured.

The area had been blocked off since early Wednesday morning as law enforcement, including the FBI, processed evidence and secured the crime scene.

Authorities said the suspect, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, drove through a crowd and exchanged gunfire with police before he was shot and killed around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday.

On Thursday, the FBI said they believe Jabbar, 42, acted alone, a shift from earlier statements.

A brass band plays on the corner of Canal and Bourbon streets in New Orleans on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. A member of the band said they were there to spread joy and entertain the large crowd on a reopened Bourbon Street a day after a terrorist attack left 14 dead and 35 injured.
1 of 10  — Bourbon Street reopened
A brass band plays on the corner of Canal and Bourbon streets in New Orleans on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. A member of the band said they were there to spread joy and entertain the large crowd on a reopened Bourbon Street a day after a terrorist attack left 14 dead and 35 injured.
Halle Parker / WWNO
A brass band plays on the corner of Canal and Bourbon streets in New Orleans on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. A member of the band said they were there to spread joy and entertain the large crowd on a reopened Bourbon Street a day after a terrorist attack left 14 dead and 35 injured.
2 of 10  — Bourbon Street reopened
A brass band plays on the corner of Canal and Bourbon streets in New Orleans on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. A member of the band said they were there to spread joy and entertain the large crowd on a reopened Bourbon Street a day after a terrorist attack left 14 dead and 35 injured.
Halle Parker / WWNO
A Louisiana State Police vehicle blocks off the corner of Conti and Bourbon streets on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. A much-higher police presence is still present throughout the French Quarter.
3 of 10  — Bourbon Street reopened
A Louisiana State Police vehicle blocks off the corner of Conti and Bourbon streets on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. A much-higher police presence is still present throughout the French Quarter.
Halle Parker / WWNO
Law enforcement officers watch as barricades are collected with a forklift from Bourbon Street after its reopening on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025.
4 of 10  — DSC_1947.jpg
Law enforcement officers watch as barricades are collected with a forklift from Bourbon Street after its reopening on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025.
Halle Parker / WWNO
People walk down a re-opened Bourbon Street after New Orleans Police barricades are moved out of the way on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025.
5 of 10  — Bourbon Street reopened
People walk down a re-opened Bourbon Street after New Orleans Police barricades are moved out of the way on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025.
Halle Parker / WWNO
People walk down a re-opened Bourbon Street after New Orleans Police barricades are moved out of the way on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025.
6 of 10  — Bourbon Street reopened
People walk down a re-opened Bourbon Street after New Orleans Police barricades are moved out of the way on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025.
Halle Parker / WWNO
The sun sets over the corner of Canal and Bourbon streets in New Orleans, still blockaded by law enforcement on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. The intersection was the scene of a terrorist attack that left 14 dead and 35 injured in the early hours of New Year's Day. Local and national media have their cameras set up in hopes of getting interviews with officials and passersby.
7 of 10  — Bourbon Street reopened
The sun sets over the corner of Canal and Bourbon streets in New Orleans, still blockaded by law enforcement on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. The intersection was the scene of a terrorist attack that left 14 dead and 35 injured in the early hours of New Year's Day. Local and national media have their cameras set up in hopes of getting interviews with officials and passersby.
Halle Parker / WWNO
The sun sets over the corner of Canal and Bourbon streets in New Orleans, still blockaded by law enforcement on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. The intersection was the scene of a terrorist attack that left 14 dead and 35 injured in the early hours of New Year's Day. Local and national media have their cameras set up in hopes of getting interviews with officials and passersby.
8 of 10  — Bourbon Street reopened
The sun sets over the corner of Canal and Bourbon streets in New Orleans, still blockaded by law enforcement on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. The intersection was the scene of a terrorist attack that left 14 dead and 35 injured in the early hours of New Year's Day. Local and national media have their cameras set up in hopes of getting interviews with officials and passersby.
Halle Parker / WWNO
Two people walk by a New Orleans Police barricade still in place on Bourbon Street on Thursday, January 2, 2025. The street is currently open only to foot traffic.
9 of 10  — Bourbon Street reopened
Two people walk by a New Orleans Police barricade still in place on Bourbon Street on Thursday, January 2, 2025. The street is currently open only to foot traffic.
Halle Parker / WWNO
This photo taken on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025 shows a brass band playing music as officials reopen a stretch of Bourbon Street. The street was the site of a truck attack that left 14 people dead and dozens of others injured.
10 of 10  — Parker_BourbonStreetReopens_010225.jpg
This photo taken on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025 shows a brass band playing music as officials reopen a stretch of Bourbon Street. The street was the site of a truck attack that left 14 people dead and dozens of others injured.
Halle Parker / WWNO

Bollards installed at Bourbon Street intersections were missing when Jabbar drove into the crowd. Mardi Gras beads and other debris had caused the old bollards to malfunction, and the city wanted to replace them with new ones ahead of the Super Bowl in February.

At a press conference Thursday, Gov. Jeff Landry wouldn’t say whether temporary bollards were being brought in to block off the street, but that officials “reinforced the area” and “deployed some additional types of assets.”

The reopening comes as thousands head to the Caesars Superdome to watch the Georgia Bulldogs play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Sugar Bowl.

The game was postponed Wednesday following the attack. It’s scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Tags
Local & Regional News Louisiana NewsBourbon Street truck attack Bourbon Street New Orleans
Athina Morris
Athina is a digital content producer for WWNO in New Orleans and WRKF in Baton Rouge. She edits and produces content for the stations' websites and social media pages, and writes WWNO's weekly newsletter.
See stories by Athina Morris