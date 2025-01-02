Bourbon Street reopens after New Orleans truck attack, just in time for Sugar Bowl

Officials reopened Bourbon Street Thursday afternoon, just a day after the New Year’s Day truck attack that left 14 people dead and dozens more injured.

The area had been blocked off since early Wednesday morning as law enforcement, including the FBI, processed evidence and secured the crime scene.

Authorities said the suspect, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, drove through a crowd and exchanged gunfire with police before he was shot and killed around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday.

On Thursday, the FBI said they believe Jabbar, 42, acted alone, a shift from earlier statements.

1 of 10 — Bourbon Street reopened A brass band plays on the corner of Canal and Bourbon streets in New Orleans on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. A member of the band said they were there to spread joy and entertain the large crowd on a reopened Bourbon Street a day after a terrorist attack left 14 dead and 35 injured. Halle Parker / WWNO 2 of 10 — Bourbon Street reopened A brass band plays on the corner of Canal and Bourbon streets in New Orleans on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. A member of the band said they were there to spread joy and entertain the large crowd on a reopened Bourbon Street a day after a terrorist attack left 14 dead and 35 injured. Halle Parker / WWNO 3 of 10 — Bourbon Street reopened A Louisiana State Police vehicle blocks off the corner of Conti and Bourbon streets on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. A much-higher police presence is still present throughout the French Quarter. Halle Parker / WWNO 4 of 10 — DSC_1947.jpg Law enforcement officers watch as barricades are collected with a forklift from Bourbon Street after its reopening on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. Halle Parker / WWNO 5 of 10 — Bourbon Street reopened People walk down a re-opened Bourbon Street after New Orleans Police barricades are moved out of the way on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. Halle Parker / WWNO 6 of 10 — Bourbon Street reopened People walk down a re-opened Bourbon Street after New Orleans Police barricades are moved out of the way on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. Halle Parker / WWNO 7 of 10 — Bourbon Street reopened The sun sets over the corner of Canal and Bourbon streets in New Orleans, still blockaded by law enforcement on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. The intersection was the scene of a terrorist attack that left 14 dead and 35 injured in the early hours of New Year's Day. Local and national media have their cameras set up in hopes of getting interviews with officials and passersby. Halle Parker / WWNO 8 of 10 — Bourbon Street reopened The sun sets over the corner of Canal and Bourbon streets in New Orleans, still blockaded by law enforcement on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. The intersection was the scene of a terrorist attack that left 14 dead and 35 injured in the early hours of New Year's Day. Local and national media have their cameras set up in hopes of getting interviews with officials and passersby. Halle Parker / WWNO 9 of 10 — Bourbon Street reopened Two people walk by a New Orleans Police barricade still in place on Bourbon Street on Thursday, January 2, 2025. The street is currently open only to foot traffic. Halle Parker / WWNO 10 of 10 — Parker_BourbonStreetReopens_010225.jpg This photo taken on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025 shows a brass band playing music as officials reopen a stretch of Bourbon Street. The street was the site of a truck attack that left 14 people dead and dozens of others injured. Halle Parker / WWNO

Bollards installed at Bourbon Street intersections were missing when Jabbar drove into the crowd. Mardi Gras beads and other debris had caused the old bollards to malfunction, and the city wanted to replace them with new ones ahead of the Super Bowl in February.

At a press conference Thursday, Gov. Jeff Landry wouldn’t say whether temporary bollards were being brought in to block off the street, but that officials “reinforced the area” and “deployed some additional types of assets.”

The reopening comes as thousands head to the Caesars Superdome to watch the Georgia Bulldogs play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Sugar Bowl.

The game was postponed Wednesday following the attack. It’s scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Thursday.