Xavier Univ. makes history with first coed rowing team at an HBCU; Louisiana Senate debates fluoride ban

Xavier University of Louisiana is making history by becoming the first HBCU in the country to offer varsity rowing and form a coed crew team, . The sport is more popular in the northeast, and has long been predominantly white and male. Xavier’s team is the latest example of rowing’s newfound popularity and diversification.

To learn more about the Xavier University crew team we’re joined by three of the captains, Kamryn Days, Nyla Archibold, and Victoria Duffey.

Fluoride is a naturally-occurring mineral that’s found in most water. But it’s been added to public water to help prevent tooth decay since the 1940s. In recent years, it’s become politically controversial, with people like Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claiming the mineral is a quote “industrial waste” with links to cancer, IQ loss and autism – despite no evidence.

Now, a bill to ban fluoride is headed for debate on the Louisiana Senate floor. It was written by Republican state senator Mike Fesi, who called fluoride a poison and falsely connected it to potentially causing autism.

The Gulf States Newsroom’s Drew Hawkins spoke with Scott Tomar, associate dean at the College of Dentistry at the University of Illinois Chicago to unpack the truth about fluoride.

—

