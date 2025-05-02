© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Louisiana Considered
Louisiana Considered

Louisiana jockey eyes repeat win at Kentucky Derby; Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's upcoming performances

By Adam Vos,
Alana Schreiber
Published May 2, 2025 at 1:56 PM CDT
Brian Hernandez Jr. shortly after winning the 2024 Kentucky Derby with horse Mystic Dan
1 of 4  — win.png
Brian Hernandez Jr. shortly after winning the 2024 Kentucky Derby with horse Mystic Dan
Courtesy of Brian Hernandez Jr.
Kentucky Derby photo finish
2 of 4  — finish.png
Kentucky Derby photo finish
Courtesy of Brian Hernandez Jr.
Brian Hernandez Jr. racing to first place with Thorpedo Anna in the 2024 Kentucky Oaks
3 of 4  — oaks.png
Brian Hernandez Jr. racing to first place with Thorpedo Anna in the 2024 Kentucky Oaks
Courtesy of Brian Hernandez Jr.
Brian Hernandez Jr. accepts trophy in the winners circle after winning the 2024 Kentucky Derby
4 of 4  — trophy.png
Brian Hernandez Jr. accepts trophy in the winners circle after winning the 2024 Kentucky Derby
Courtesy of Brian Hernandez Jr.

The 151st Kentucky Derby is Saturday, and a jockey from Louisiana is going for a repeat win. Brian Hernandez Jr., a native of Lafayette, won last year’s derby riding Mystik Dan, following a win at the Kentucky Oaks – a race for female horses. At this year’s Derby, he’ll be riding Burnham Square. Right now, the horse has a 16-1 odds of winning.

Hernandez Jr. joins us to talk about his horse racing journey and how he’s preparing for the “most exciting two minutes in sports.”

Earlier this week, Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra announced its 2025-26 concert season. The orchestra will introduce audiences current and living composers as well as the classical favorites people have been familiar with for centuries. Music director Adam Johnson gives us a preview of the year ahead.

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts. Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you!

Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Adam Vos
Adam is responsible for coordinating WRKF's programming and making sure everything you hear on the radio runs smoothly. He is Newscast Editor for the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom. Adam is also the Baton Rouge-based host for Louisiana Considered, our daily regional news program, and is frequently the local voice afternoons on All Things Considered.
See stories by Adam Vos
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
See stories by Alana Schreiber