Louisiana jockey eyes repeat win at Kentucky Derby; Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's upcoming performances

The 151st Kentucky Derby is Saturday, and a jockey from Louisiana is going for a repeat win. Brian Hernandez Jr. , a native of Lafayette, won last year’s derby riding Mystik Dan, following a win at the Kentucky Oaks – a race for female horses. At this year’s Derby, he’ll be riding Burnham Square. Right now, the horse has a 16-1 odds of winning.

Hernandez Jr. joins us to talk about his horse racing journey and how he’s preparing for the “most exciting two minutes in sports.”

Earlier this week, Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra announced its 2025-26 concert season. The orchestra will introduce audiences current and living composers as well as the classical favorites people have been familiar with for centuries. Music director Adam Johnson gives us a preview of the year ahead.

