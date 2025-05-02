Loyola student to debut music at Jazz Fest; disability rights activists rally against proposed Medicaid cuts

It’s Thursday and that means it’s time to catch up on politics with The Times-Picayune/The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace. Today she tells us how changes the federal Justice Department are filtering down at local U.S. attorneys offices.

The federal government is currently debating cutting more than $800 billion in Medicaid funding. This is causing major concerns for people who rely on Medicaid, specifically people with disabilities.

This week, disability rights advocates from across the country are gathering in New Orleans to address these concerns and drum up support for Medicaid.

Armando Contreras, president and CEO of United Cerebral Palsy, and Ashley Volion, lecturer in Sociology at Tulane University, tell us more about the impacts of these proposed cuts.

On Friday, May 2, Loyola undergraduate student Damian Sandoval Chable – known professionally as Damian Ch – will make his Jazz Fest debut, the first time a Loyola student has played at the music event. Damian, a native of Mexico, will perform his own brand of Latin hip hop at the Cultural Exchange Pavilion, which is honoring Mexico this year.

Damian Ch joins us to talk about his musical journey and what to expect at his upcoming performance.

___

