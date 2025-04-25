Lil Wayne to perform at Jazz Fest; bill would crack down on reservation apps; teen wins Crescent City Classic wheelchair division

A bill that would crack down on restaurant reservation apps is making its way through the Louisiana Legislature and could soon pass in the House. The bill would ban certain apps from arranging reservations without explicit contracts with restaurants.

Reporter Wesley Mueller discussed this with Greg LaRose, host of the new podcast, “Light Switch,” from the Louisiana Illuminator.

This past Monday, athletes gathered for the 139th Boston Marathon, which also marked 50 years since Bob Hall became the first wheelchair user to complete the course, which soon ushered in a wave of wheelchair racing at marathons.

And this past weekend, another racer raised the bar. Brian Marelo , 15, won first place in the wheelchair racing division of the Crescent City Classic. He joins us along with his mother Gwenn Marelo, board president of the Spina Bida Foundation of Louisiana, to talk about his racing journey and opportunities for adaptive sports in the state.

The New Orleans’ Jazz and Heritage Festival is upon us, and this Saturday, hip hop legend and NOLA native Lil Wayne will take the main stage with The Roots for the first time at the festival. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Joseph King tells us why this is a big moment for hip hop artists at Jazz Fest.

