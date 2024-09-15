© 2024
Are you storm ready? Use our hurricane season guide to help you prepare

How microchips became a political matter

By Ayesha Rascoe
Published September 15, 2024 at 6:42 AM CDT

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe asks Chris Miller of Tufts University why semiconductors have become a political issue. He is author of "Chip War: The Fight for the World’s Most Critical Technology."

Ayesha Rascoe
