PHOTO COLLECTION: Hurricane Francine
1 of 7 — Tropical Weather
Ronell King, 32, unhoused, plans to hunker down in his tent under an overpass Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in New Orleans, rather than go to an emergency shelter set up by the city in anticipation of Tropical Storm Francine. (AP Photo/Jack Brook)
Jack Brook/AP / AP
2 of 7 — Tropical Weather
Cars drive through rain bands along Peter Rd., just outside New Orleans, ahead of Tropical Storm Francine, in Harvey, La., Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert/AP / AP
3 of 7 — Tropical Weather Francine Louisiana
Shoppers in a suburb of New Orleans gather food supplies at a grocery store, Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Jack Brook)
Jack Brook/AP / AP
4 of 7 — Tropical Weather
Workers from the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority-West close floodgates along the Harvey Canal, just outside the New Orleans city limits, in anticipation of Tropical Storm Francine, in Harvey, La., Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert/AP / AP
5 of 7 — Tropical Weather
Luis Morfin ratchets his trailer to jack supports as he prepares for Hurricane Francine at a trailer park in Morgan City, La., Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert/AP / AP
6 of 7 — APTOPIX Tropical Weather
A customer enters a gas station that is boarded up in anticipation of Hurricane Francine, in Morgan City, La., Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert/AP / AP
7 of 7 — Tropical Weather
Kevin "Choupie" Badle, 67, rides his bike with an umbrella to buy more cigarettes at the store ahead of Hurricane Francine, expected to make landfall this evening, in Stephenville, La., Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert/AP / AP
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.