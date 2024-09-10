© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Are you storm ready? Use our hurricane season guide to help you prepare

Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep,
A Martínez
Published September 10, 2024 at 2:56 AM CDT

The Harris-Trump debate is tonight. Palestinians say dozens are killed from an Israeli strike in a Gaza safe zone. Bodycam footage shows Miami-Dade Police forcibly handling Dolphins star Tyreek Hill.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.