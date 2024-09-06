© 2024
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep,
A Martínez
Published September 6, 2024 at 3:08 AM CDT

Trump deputy campaign manager identified in Arlington National Cemetery dustup. Father of suspected Georgia shooter arrested, charged in connection with shooting. August job numbers released Friday.

Copyright 2024 NPR
