The News Roundup - Domestic

Officials last night in Georgia charged the father of the suspected Apalachee High gunman with two counts of second-degree murder.On Wednesday, his 14-year-old son was arrested and charged with four counts of felony murder after he allegedly killed two students and two teachers at his high school.

The sand in the hourglass is running out. The election is now just 59 days away.And early “in-person” voting is about to get underway in five states, including in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.Kamala Harris rolled out a new plan for small business tax breaks in New Hampshire on Wednesday.The Vice President is looking to contrast her economic agenda with that of former President Donald Trump ahead of next week’s debate.

A former aide to New York Govs. Kathy Hochul and Andrew Cuomo was charged this week with being an agent of the Chinese government.Linda Sun has been charged with exploiting her government position to subtly promote Beijing’s agenda in exchange for millions of dollars’ worth of benefits.

On Thursday, Hunter Biden’s federal tax trial started in California, kicking off with the jury selection process. The President’s son is accused of years of tax evasion in his second criminal trial this year. In June, he was convicted on federal gun charges in Delaware. President Joe Biden has said he would not pardon his son.

We cover the most important stories from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

