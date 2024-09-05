Morning news brief
Lawyers for ex-President Trump and the DOJ are to appear in federal court today. Seven states get almost all the presidential campaign traffic. U.S. accuses Russia of sophisticated influence campaign.
Copyright 2024 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Lawyers for ex-President Trump and the DOJ are to appear in federal court today. Seven states get almost all the presidential campaign traffic. U.S. accuses Russia of sophisticated influence campaign.
Copyright 2024 NPR