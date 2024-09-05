Bill Greason, the oldest-living Negro Leaguer, takes another trip around the bases at 100

Bill Greason, the oldest living Negro Leagues baseball player, just turned 100 years old.

Greason is best known for helping lead the Birmingham Black Barons into the Negro Leagues World Series in 1948 alongside his close friend and legendary centerfielder, Willie Mays.

His legacy, however, goes beyond the baseball diamond. His friends, family and fans helped celebrate all aspects of the star pitcher’s life on Tuesday at the historic Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama — the oldest ballpark in operation in the United States, where Greason spent much of his pro career playing in the Negro Leagues.

Greason arrived at the party in the passenger seat of a golf cart. Once there, he was taken on a trip around the bases, with a stop at each one to detail a part of his incredible life story.

At first base, retired U.S. Marine Maj. Gen. J. Michael Myatt spoke about Greason’s military background.

“It is my job to take everyone here back 82 years, to the year 1942,” Myatt said.

“Franklin Roosevelt was President. The world was in the midst of the Second World War, a terrible war that would kill over 70 million people. The United States needed men to fight.”

Greason was one of those men, among the first Black Marines in the United States military. He fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima in World War II and the Korean War. He and the other Black soldiers who trained at Montford Point in North Carolina earned a Congressional Gold Medal in 2012.

Cpl. Ruben Padilla was one of around 20 Marines that were in attendance.

“He’s just a stellar example of what Marines are inside the Marine Corps and what they become when they come out, which is outstanding civilians as well,” Padilla said.

At second base, Greason’s baseball career was highlighted. U.S. Navy veteran Samantha Erickson spoke there, starting her speech in 1948.

“Harry Truman was president. World War II was over. Our country was confident and could focus on fun things, like sports, and baseball was our national pastime,” Erickson said. “As fate would have it, someone in Atlanta saw William Greason throw a curveball.”

By this time, it’s Greason’s rookie season and the Black Barons are playing the Homestead Grays in the Negro Leagues World Series. The Black Barons ended up losing the five-game series, but Greason’s curveball gave the team its only victory in the series.

He went on to play for Charros de Jalisco in Mexico for two years and eventually spent a year in the MLB with the St. Louis Cardinals. He retired from baseball in 1959.

Greason’s time playing for the Black Barons was chronicled in the Road to Rickwood podcast, produced by WWNO and WRKF and distributed by NPR in association with the MLB. Greason was honored with other Negro Leagues players at the league’s MLB at Rickwood Field game between the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals in June, and he also threw out the first pitch ahead of the game.

Vasha Hunt/AP / FR171624 AP Former Negro Leagues player Bill Greason throws out the first pitch before the start of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants at Rickwood Field, Thursday, June 20, 2024, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

At third base, U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, who represents Alabama’s 7th congressional district, reflected on arguably the most significant part of Greason’s life — his journey to becoming a minister.

“Let’s go back 65 years. It’s 1959 and Dwight Eisenhower is president,” Sewell said. “During that time, you were a delivery man for the Pizitz department store. You have recounted what it was like to drive down public streets, making deliveries while the Ku Klux Klan was on patrol.”

Greason was a member of 16th Street Baptist Church when a devastating bombing took the lives of four young Black girls. It was at that church that he learned he wanted to devote his life to teaching The Bible.

“You have recounted how a pastor at the church took you aside one day. How he advised you to seek education and become a clergy member yourself. How he thought you would make a good pastor,” Sewell said.

He later studied ministry at Birmingham Baptist Bible College and at Samford University. Afterward, he became the pastor at Bethel Baptist Church (Berney Points) in 1971. He preached there for over 50 years.

Finally, Greason arrived at home plate. Here, he’s greeted by Mike Holt, a deacon at Bethel Baptist.

“Spiritually, something about your deportment, something about the way you carry yourself,” Holt said. “This congregation was destined to be your home. Our home.”

After the ceremonial rounding of the bases, Greason stayed at home plate to take a group photo with his family. When asked what was the secret to living to 100 years old, Greason’s answer was simple: “God”.

This story was produced by the Gulf States Newsroom, a collaboration between Mississippi Public Broadcasting, WBHM in Alabama, WWNO and WRKF in Louisiana and NPR.