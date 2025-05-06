What to expect at Bayou Boogaloo; sex worker protection ordinance; Project Lazarus marks 40 years serving HIV-affected community

A new city ordinance would shield sex workers from prosecution when they report crimes to the New Orleans police. But it would not protect them when state police handle their cases.

Verite News’ Safura Syed joins us to explain how the ordinance would work.

The banks of Bayou St. John will fill up with boats, vendors and music when the 18th annual Bayou Boogaloo kicks off next weekend. Jared Zeller , president of Friends of Bayou St. John, and the festival’s producer and founder, tells us what’s on deck.

This Friday, Project Lazarus, a New Orleans-based organization that helps people living with HIV and AIDS, will host their annual Guardian Angel Award Gala to honor their biggest supporters. As they prepare for the yearly event, we take a look back at the history of HIV and AIDS in New Orleans and hear how the organization came to be.

The organization’s executive director Ian Bicko, tells us more about Project Lazarus and what they offer today.

