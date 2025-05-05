© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Louisiana Considered
Louisiana Considered

U.S. citizens deported; Tulane students under investigation after protests; 50 years since fall of Saigon

By Karen Henderson,
Alana Schreiber
Published May 5, 2025 at 4:55 PM CDT
Around 40 protestors marched down Calhoun Street to stop in front of Loyola University to protest Tulane University renaming the Office of EDI to the Office of Academic Excellence and Opportunity, Trump’s efforts to crack down on student protesters and to show support for Palestine.
Lillian Foster
/
Tulane Hullabaloo
Around 40 protestors marched down Calhoun Street to stop in front of Loyola University to protest Tulane University renaming the Office of EDI to the Office of Academic Excellence and Opportunity, Trump’s efforts to crack down on student protesters and to show support for Palestine.

Multiple U.S. citizens have been deported as the Trump administration cracks down on immigration. Recently, New Orleans ICE officials deported three children who are U.S. citizens to Honduras with their mothers. One of the children was undergoing cancer treatment.

Lorena O’Neil has been reporting on this for Rolling Stone and joins us today to share more information.

Seven Tulane students who participated in an off-campus protest are under investigation. The students were protesting the Trump administration’s orders against student demonstrators, the renaming of Tulane’s Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, and the arrest of Columbia University graduate student, Mahmoud Khalil.

Lindsay Ruhl, breaking news editor at the Tulane Hullabaloo, joins us with an update.

April 30 marked 50 years since the fall of Saigon, which led to the end of the Vietnam War. North Vietnamese forces captured Saigon, which prompted a mass evacuation of American personnel and at-risk Vietnamese, including many South Vietnamese soldiers.

North and South Vietnam were reunited under communist control, and the capital city’s name was changed from Saigon to Ho Chi Minh City. But the event triggered a massive refugee crisis, as hundreds of thousands of South Vietnamese citizens evacuated. Over 15,000 were estimated to have settled in Louisiana.

Among them are former New Orleans City Councilwoman Cyndi Nguyen, co-chair of the 50-year fall of Saigon Planning Commission. She tells us how her organization is commemorating the event.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Karen Henderson
Karen Henderson is an award-winning journalist whose stories have aired nationally on NPR.
See stories by Karen Henderson
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
See stories by Alana Schreiber