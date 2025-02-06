Telemundo Kansas City reporter dies in New Orleans while covering Super Bowl 59

Adan Manzano, a 27-year-old reporter for Telemundo Kansas City and Tico Sports, died in New Orleans on Wednesday while on assignment covering the Super Bowl.

Telemundo announced Manzano's death on Thursday. The cause of his death was not immediately known.

Telemundo said it is cooperating with law enforcement on an investigation.

"As KGKC's Sports Anchor & Reporter, Adan was a true professional and a rising star, who exemplified excellence in his work," reads a statement from Telemundo KC. "We will deeply miss Adan and his passion for sports, and the contributions he made to the local community."

Manzano died less than a year after his wife, Ashleigh Boyd, was killed in an April car crash. They are both survived by their daughter, Eleanor.

Manzano had already filed several stories from Super Bowl 59, including a report from opening night and interviews with fans in New Orleans.

"He was an enthusiastic and energetic team player who was well liked and respected," a statement from Tico Sports reads. "Adan was a devoted father to his young daughter, a helpful colleague, and loyal friend. He will be greatly missed by our TICO Family and will live on in our hearts and memories."

Kansas City-based Tico Sports is the official Spanish-language radio broadcaster for both the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles during the Super Bowl.

The company produced more than 100 games for six NFL teams over this past season, and has broadcast the Super Bowl since 2020. Manzano also worked for Tico as a play-by-play caller for KC Current games.

Manzano was set to be a sideline reporter for the Spanish broadcast crew during Sunday's game.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2025 KCUR 89.3