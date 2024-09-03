© 2024
Video game Black Myth Wukong explores traditional mythology

By Vincent Acovino,
HostsKatia Riddle
Published September 3, 2024 at 3:16 PM CDT

The new video game Black Myth: Wukong is one of the most popular video games in the world -- and yet another adaptation of the classic Chinese novel Journey to the West.

Vincent Acovino
Katia Riddle
