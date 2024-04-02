© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Tues 4/2 12pm: WRKF's over-the-air broadcast will be operating at low power from 12pm to 1pm today to accommodate tower workers. Some listeners may experience impaired radio reception during this event.

Erick the Architect designs beats, not buildings

WAMU 88.5 | By Avery Jessa Chapnick
Published April 2, 2024 at 2:08 PM CDT
Erick the Architect is out with a new album, "I've Never Been Here Before."
Erick the Architect is out with a new album, "I've Never Been Here Before."

Erick Elliott goes by Erick the Architect, not because he designs buildings. Instead, he’s an architect of beats as a music producer and lyrics as a rapper.

And he’s been at it since he was 15 and living in Brooklyn.That’s where he formed the successful hip hop trio “Flatbush Zombies.” Their 2016 record, “3001: A Laced Odyssey,” reached the top ten on the Billboard charts.

Now, he’sout with hisfirstfull-length studio album, “I’ve Never Been Here Before.” We catch up with him and pick his brain about pop culture, music, and much more.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5
Avery Jessa Chapnick