Preserving border wall murals is the mission of one group

For years, artists painted murals on the Mexican side of the border near Tijuana to document the cross-border connection between the U.S. and Mexico. But last year, the Biden administration decided to tear down a portion of the border wall between Mexico and San Diego to build a bigger wall. That torn-down section contained numerous murals.

A group of activists and a museum joined forces to preserve around 20 of the hundreds of murals.

Gustavo Solis of KPBS reports on the effort to save the border art.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.