My Unsung Hero - Kathryn Fumie

Published March 25, 2024 at 3:45 PM CDT

On this week's "My Unsung Hero" from Hidden Brain, after Kathryn Fumie burned her face in a kitchen accident, the EMT on the ride to the hospital helped her feel like everything was going to be ok.

