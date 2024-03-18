If You Can Keep It: Democrats lose ground with Black, Latino, and Asian American voters

Let’s take a moment to focuson the stakes of the 2024 election: for the people, for the country and for our democracy.

New dataanalysisshowsthatDemocratic support among Black, Latino and Asian American voters is the lowest it’sbeen in over 60 years.That’saccording to polling data collected by FinancialTimesjournalist John Burn-Murdoch.

According to a recent Gallup poll, this decline has largely happened in the past few years.

What does losing a portion of its most important voting blocs mean for Democrats and their political strategy leading up to November?

