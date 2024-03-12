Should the U.S. get involved in what is happening in Haiti?
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to professor Matthew J. Smith, a historian at University College London, about political unrest in Haiti, and whether the U.S. should intervene.
Copyright 2024 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to professor Matthew J. Smith, a historian at University College London, about political unrest in Haiti, and whether the U.S. should intervene.
Copyright 2024 NPR