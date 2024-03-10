Where the 2024 third-party ticket stands
NPR's Scott Detrow talks with Alex Roarty, a reporter with nonprofit political news site NOTUS, about No Labels and third-party candidates in the upcoming presidential election.
Copyright 2024 NPR
