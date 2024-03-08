© 2024
Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
A Martínez
Published March 8, 2024

President Biden made the case for his reelection during the State of the Union address. Donald Trump poised to take control of the Republican National Committee. Haiti extends its state of emergency.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.