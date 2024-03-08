Indigenous actors are having a moment in TV and film

Indigenous culture has powered some of the most important film and TV projects of the last year. There’s the revitalization of HBO’s “True Detective” with “Night Country,” an installment centered on two women’s struggle to solve the murder of an indigenous woman in Alaska. AMC’s “Dark Winds,” Disney+’s “Echo” and FX’s “Reservation Dogs” are also examples of creatively successful projects that use indigenous cultures and characters as their creative fuel.

But are they creating new tropes while breaking new ground? And how committed is Hollywood to telling these stories?

NPR TV critic Eric Deggans weighs in.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

