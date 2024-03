Another Super Tuesday is in the books and the race to the White House is underway.

It’s looking like a rematch – with former President Donald Trump taking on the incumbent president, Joe Biden.

Voters in 16 US states and one US territory went to the polls to choose their presidential candidate in primaries yesterday.

Who’s up? Who’s down? Did anything surprising happen? We talk to our experts and break down the results.

