Haiti's Prime Minister pressured to resign as gangs seize more control of the country

Published March 6, 2024 at 6:20 AM CST
Barbecue, the leader of the "G9 and Family" gang, speaks to journalists in the Delmas 6 neighborhood of Port-au-Prince in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Haiti's latest violence began with a direct challenge from Barbecue, a former elite police officer, who said he would target government ministers to prevent the prime minister's return and force his resignation. (Odelyn Joseph/AP)
Barbecue, the leader of the "G9 and Family" gang, speaks to journalists in the Delmas 6 neighborhood of Port-au-Prince in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Haiti's latest violence began with a direct challenge from Barbecue, a former elite police officer, who said he would target government ministers to prevent the prime minister's return and force his resignation. (Odelyn Joseph/AP)

A coalition of armed gangs is threatening to throw Haiti into further chaos if the country’s prime minister doesn’t resign. We get the latest from NPR’s Eyder Peralta.

And we discuss the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Haiti after gangs assaulted prisons and threatened the country’s government with Haiti country director at the World Food Program Jean-Martin Bauer.

