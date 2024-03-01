Warm weather cancels longest sled dog race in Eastern United States

Organizers of the Can-Am Crown, the longest sled dog race in the Eastern United States, have canceled the race because there wasn’t enough snow for dogs and mushers to safely race this year.

It’s the first time in the event’s three-decade history that the race has been called off.

We hear from Jonathan Hayes who planned to compete in that race with his dogs.

Jonathan Hayes races his dog sled. (Courtesy of Jonathan Hayes)

