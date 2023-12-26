© 2023
Morning news brief

By Asma Khalid,
Leila Fadel
Published December 26, 2023 at 4:01 AM CST

Israel digs in on its war against Hamas. India's foreign minister is in Moscow to discuss relations between the nations. Coming off big wins at the bargaining table, what's ahead for unions in 2024?

