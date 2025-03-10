Hundreds gather for second line to honor Caleb Wilson, who died in fraternity hazing ritual

Hundreds of people gathered at Tuba Fats Square on Thursday (March 6) for a second line honoring Caleb Wilson, the 20-year-old Kenner native and Southern University’s Human Jukebox member who died during a fraternity hazing ritual at Southern University last Thursday.

Caleb McCray, a 23-year-old Southern University graduate and member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. was arrested on Thursday (Mar. 6) and charged with one count of manslaughter and one count of hazing. Baton Rouge Police will have a press conference on Friday (Mar. 7) about the incident.

The second line was organized by Brandon Mitchell, a percussionist and close friend of Wilson. The two performed together as members of the Trombone Shorty Foundation and founding members of the 110 Brass Band, a band made up of young New Orleans musicians. Mitchell and Wilson had also bonded through Carnival-season band battles, as Wilson played trumpet for Warren Easton High School while Mitchell marched for St. Augustine High School.

Local News 1 arrested, more suspects sought after Southern University fraternity hazing death Police say one arrest has been made and at least two more are expected in connection with the death of a 20-year-old Southern University student after an off-campus fraternity hazing ritual.

“He was a very big part in everyone’s lives,” Mitchell told Verite News at the event. “He just put a smile on everybody’s face and he was always cracking jokes. He always got his work done too, he was always smart. He was just a big part of the community.”

Wilson’s family led the parade throughout the streets of Treme, followed by a large crowd of mentors and peers of Wilson and other community members.

Ryan Williams, a trombonist and close friend of Wilson through Trombone Shorty and 110 Brass Band recalled memories he shared with Wilson.

1 of 5 — Caleb_05-1536x1024.jpg Angela Goodly, center, holds a poster with photos of Wilson in uniform at Southern University and Warren Easton at Tuba Fats Square on Thursday, Mar. 6, 2025. Goodly was Wilson’s fifth grade math teacher at Hynes Lakeview elementary school. John Gray / Verite News 2 of 5 — wilson second line 4.png Caleb Wilson’s parents, Uriana Wilson, left, and Corey Wilson watch as 110 Brass Band play the first song in the second line parade at Tuba Fats Square on Thursday, Mar. 6, 2025. John Gray / Verite News 3 of 5 — CALEB WILSON SECOND LINE.png Some attendees walked throughout the streets of Treme carrying posters with Wilson’s face on it on Thursday, Mar. 6, 2025. John Gray / Verite News 4 of 5 — wilson second line 3.png Community members dance during the second line parade in honor of Caleb Wilson in Treme on Thursday, Mar. 6, 2025. John Gray / Verite News 5 of 5 — WILSON SECOND LINE 5.png Caleb Wilson’s surviving family leads the procession throughout the streets of Treme on Thursday, Mar. 6, 2025. John Gray / Verite News

“We were playing at a spot in San Francisco on stage and I ain’t know the music,” Williams said. “Me and Caleb were on the stage looking at each other through the side of our eyes laughing and stuff. We didn’t know what to do, but we just faked it till we made it.”

The parade ended back at Tuba Fats Square, where Urania Wilson, Caleb’s mother, thanked the community for their support.

“I just want to thank you all for coming out and supporting Caleb,” she said. “It really shows the love and it shows that Caleb has really touched each of us. And I just want to thank you all for your support.”