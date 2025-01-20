Louisiana officials plan for road closures, power outages from winter weather

Sub-freezing temperatures and a high chance of snow have officials in Louisiana treating the approaching winter weather as an emergency, one in which they anticipate road closures and other impacts from the frigid conditions.

Gov. Jeff Landry took part in a conference call Sunday afternoon with state and local emergency officials and allowed the news media to listen in as they made preparations. Temperatures below the freezing mark are expected Sunday night lasting through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Beyond road hazards, the main concerns among state officials on the call are an increased risk of power outages and low water pressure.

In order to keep water in exposed pipes from freezing, some utilities recommend keeping a thin line of water dripping from a single interior faucet. But doing so could strain local water delivery systems.

“This is one of those hard freeze events that’s going to be complicated with snowfall,” Landry said during the conference call. “We could be looking at 24 to 48 hours with little water pressure.”

State climatologist Jay Grimes recommends people have at least two days of supplies on hand in the event the all-clear from the winter weather doesn’t happen Wednesday. Expect grocery store shelves to be lean through at least midweek because road closures will likely impact resupplies, he said.

Some parishes have already opened warming shelters for their residents as windy cold conditions set in Sunday, according to officials taking part in the call.

The biggest impacts are expected in south Louisiana early Tuesday when a wet weather system comes in from the west, creating a 70% to 90% chance for snow throughout the day. Snow accumulation amounts could reach 4-6 inches above Interstate 10 and Lake Pontchartrain, with 1-3 inches to the south.

Although the chances for snow are far less in the northern half of Louisiana, temperatures there will still dip into the teens early Tuesday.

State road crews were already pre-treating elevated roads and bridges Sunday and expected to continue working well into Monday in anticipation of icy conditions. Drivers are being encouraged to stay off streets and highways that see winter precipitation Tuesday and Wednesday – or as long as temperatures don’t increase enough to melt accumulated ice.

Motorists are encouraged to monitor 511la.org, where state officials will post updates on road conditions and closure status.

The Louisiana Fire Marshal urges residents to be mindful where they place space heaters in their homes, ensuring they avoid fire hazards. Its personnel will be inspecting warming shelters to ensure they remain safe.

The state health department is monitoring local water systems in case the need for boil water advisories arises from low pressure. It also recommends residents check the status of their carbon monoxide detectors. A gas furnace or heater that isn’t working property increases the chances for CO poisoning.

Although motorists are being discouraged from being on the road, Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain said there should be adequate fuel supplies provided power outages are not widespread. The state’s poultry operations, concentrated in central and north Louisiana, have natural gas-powered generators to deal with power outages, Strain said.

Jessica Kayuha, a utilities specialist supervisor with the Louisiana Public Service Commission, said power restoration crews will be staging Monday to respond to outages. They will only be able to reconnect service as long as roads are safely navigable and winds are below 35 mph.

Louisiana utilities have also stopped customer disconnections through the freeze, Kayuha said.

Utility companies have not voiced any concern about their ability to generate electricity being affected in the freezing weather, she said.

Troopers with Louisiana State Police will start working double shifts starting Monday evening, said Lt. Joshua Nations, executive officer with LSP’s Crisis Response Command. Officers have already started clearing potential road hazards, he said.

Motorists who need help should dial *LSP to be connected to the nearest troop for assistance.