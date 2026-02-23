© 2026
Louisiana Considered
Louisiana Considered

ICE sues Orleans Sheriff Hutson; Baton Rouge Black History trail; link between maternal mortality and substance abuse

By Karen Henderson,
Alana Schreiber
Published February 23, 2026 at 3:00 PM CST
Istockphoto.com

Last month, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security filed a federal lawsuit against Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson. The suit alleges her office is refusing to provide U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement with information regarding immigrants in the parish jail. Bobbi-Jeanne Misick has been reporting this story for Verite News. She joins us with the latest.

Last week, a new rideable Black History Trail system opened in Baton Rouge. The trail discusses Baton Rouge’s pivotal role in shaping strategies used in the national Civil Rights Movement.

Morgan Udoh, Director of Public Art for the Walls Project, one of the organizations collaborating on the initiative, joins us with more.

The Louisiana Department of Health has launched a new program that focuses on reducing maternal deaths linked to substance abuse. The initiative is called Project M.O.M., where mom stands for maternal overdose mortality.

Director of the program, Carrie Templeton, joins us with more.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Karen Henderson
Karen Henderson is an award-winning journalist whose stories have aired nationally on NPR.
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
