LSU's Aneesah Morrow is a rebounding machine and leads the nation in boards

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Aneesah Morrow has a nose for the ball, constantly hustling for rebounds. It's no wonder she leads the nation in rebounding.

The LSU senior learned a lot of that hard-nosed play from her mom, Nafeesah, who starred at Nebraska.

“She was such a mentor for me. Just hearing about her stories and everything," Morrow said. "Her beating us in one-on-ones and in 3-point contests as well. She was my role model and mentor. She was a pretty good player at Nebraska.”

Morrow, who is averaging 14.1 boards a game, will get a chance to see her mom and the rest of her family Thursday when No. 5 LSU heads to Chicago to play UIC in a homecoming game for the Tigers’ star. Morrow played the first two years of her college career at DePaul before transferring to LSU to have a chance to compete for national championships.

The 6-foot-1 forward moved into the career Top 25 in NCAA Division I history for rebounds on Tuesday night when she grabbed 19 in a 91-64 win over Seton Hall. She now has 1,412 and at her current pace could finish in the top three in history.

“No rebound is a bad rebound,” Morrow said smiling Tuesday. “I find ways to help my team whether it's with a rebound or steal or defensive play.”

Seton Hall coach Tony Bozzella is no stranger to Morrow, having coached against her first when she was at DePaul. He's been impressed with her rebounding for years. She had a career-best 27 against his team when she was with the Blue Demons.

“Her effort is fantastic. I mean, she’s constantly rebounding the ball,” he said. “You know her desire, her understanding of where the rebounds are gonna go. ... Her motor is second to none.”

LSU coach Kim Mulkey says it's Morrow's work ethic that sets her apart.

“She’s a walking double-double,” Mulkey said. “When you go to a game and you watch No. 24; I just want you to watch how hard she plays the game. I want you to watch how she can rebound with people who are much taller than her. I want you to watch how she never fatigues and gets tired. She can shoot the outside shot. She can face you up down low. She’s just a joy to coach because that’s how she is every day in practice.”

Morrow said that at least 40 of her family members will be at the game as well as potentially kids from her high school and elementary school well. She will spend Thursday morning at Simeon Career Academy where she starred in high school.

“It means a lot,” Morrow said of going back to her high school. “I feel like it’s going to be a little deja vu when I go there. Of course, just being able to make an impact on all the students that’s there. Also to see the state championship trophies and things that I accomplished when I was there.”

Morrow said she hasn't spent much time back home in Chicago, although she did get to a Chicago Sky game this summer to see her former LSU teammate Angel Reese play.

“I spent a few days there being able to be with my family,” Morrow said. “Of course. Go downtown, do a little bit of shopping.”

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball