The Middle
Thursdays at 8pm
The Middle with Jeremy Hobson is a live national call-in talk show aimed at elevating the voices of Americans who live in “the middle,” geographically, politically or philosophically. We also spotlight those who want to meet in the middle to find solutions to the biggest issues the country faces.
These voices are more important than ever. THE MIDDLE opens a safe space to discuss different points of view without judgment, a non-partisan forum meant to bring Americans together and listen rather than to divide them.
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Jason Kander on the Military's Mental Health CrisisOn this episode of The Follow Up, Jeremy speaks with veteran and former Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander (who also hosts the podcast Majority 54) about the mental health crisis affecting active duty servicemembers and veterans, and the barriers many face when seeking help. Listeners across the country weigh in with their own stories and ideas. #MentalHealth #MilitaryMentalHealth #Veterans #VeteranSupport #ActiveDuty #ArmedForces #PTSD #PostTraumaticStress #TraumaRecovery #MentalHealthAwareness #EndTheStigma #SupportOurTroops #MilitaryFamilies #VeteranCare #SuicidePrevention #Wellbeing #PsychologicalHealth #ServiceMembers #HealingJourney #InvisibleWounds Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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The Military's Mental Health CrisisOn this episode of The Middle, we explore the mental health impacts of war on U.S. service members and veterans, and how trauma can persist long after deployment ends. We also look at how the War in Iran can reopen psychological wounds for veterans that have never fully healed. Jeremy is joined by Laura Colbert, an Iraq War veteran, author, and member of the Wisconsin Board of Veterans Affairs, and Bob Curry, Vietnam veteran and founder of Dryhootch, a veteran peer support network. The conversation took place before a live audience at the Pritzker Military Museum & Library in Wisconsin. This discussion includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 in the US and Canada. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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Inside One of America’s Swingiest Swing States Ahead of the MidtermsOn this episode of The Follow Up, Jeremy sits down with WisPolitics Editor JR Ross to break down how Wisconsin’s political landscape is taking shape ahead of the midterm elections. They also hear from listeners across the country about their concerns (or lack thereof) over election integrity heading into November. #Midterms #MidtermElections #Election2026 #ElectionIntegrity #VotingRights #ProtectTheVote #Democracy #Vote #VoterTurnout #BallotAccess #ElectionSecurity #CivicEngagement #Polling #SwingStates #GetOutTheVote #VoterEducation #AmericanPolitics #Campaign2026 #ElectionNews #CountEveryVote Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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Will the Midterm Elections be Free and Fair?On this episode of The Middle, we explore public confidence in the integrity of the upcoming November midterm elections. From partisan redistricting to the potential for federal agents at polling places, Democrats are expressing concern about voter access. Republicans, meanwhile, are already saying mail-in voting and a lack of voter ID requirements will lead to voter fraud. Jeremy is joined by Tammy Patrick, CEO for Programs at the National Association of Election Officials and USA Today Chief Political Correspondent Phillip Bailey. Plus, like every week, we take calls from around the country to hear your perspective. Follow and subscribe to The Middle, and turn on notifications so you never miss a live conversation! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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From Politics to Gender Identity - How We Change and WhyOn this episode of The Follow Up, Jeremy is joined by Benoit Denizet-Lewis, author of the new book You’ve Changed: The Promise and Price of Self-Transformation to talk about what it means to change as a person, and what the ability to change can benefit or cost you. They also respond to more listener calls about how people across the country have changed in their own lives. #Change #Transformation #PersonalGrowth #GrowthMindset #Reinvention #NewBeginnings #LifeChange #Evolve #SelfDiscovery #LevelUp #MindsetShift #Metamorphosis #Becoming #InnerWork #BreakTheMold #RewriteYourStory #AuthenticSelf #ShiftHappens #ChangeYourLife #ProgressNotPerfection Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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How Have You Changed?On this episode of The Middle, we explore personal change, and ask how you've changed yourself or your mind in a big way. That could be changing your religion, your politics, your values, your habits, or your identity. Jeremy is joined by Benoit Denizet-Lewis, author of the book You’ve Changed: The Promise and Price of Self-Transformation and Braver Angels National Ambassador John Wood Jr. Plus, like every week, we take calls from around the country to hear your perspective. Follow and subscribe to The Middle, and turn on notifications so you never miss a live conversation! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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The Economic Costs of The Iran WarOn this episode of The Follow Up, Jeremy speaks with CBS MoneyWatch associate managing editor Aimee Picchi to talk about the economic pressure that Americans are facing because of the War in Iran. They also respond to more listener calls about how people across the country are dealing with these financial challenges. #IranWarEconomy #WarEconomics #Geopolitics #GlobalEconomy #EconomicImpact #OilPrices #EnergyCrisis #Inflation #OilShock #CostOfLiving #SupplyChainDisruption #GlobalTrade #StockMarket #RecessionRisk #EmergingMarkets Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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How is the War in Iran Affecting You?On this episode of The Middle, we’re asking how the U.S.’s ongoing war with Iran is affecting your daily life. Are you frustrated by rising gas prices and the cost of everyday goods? Do you have a loved one deployed overseas? Are you an Iranian-American with strong feelings about the regime or the conflict? As the war continues, its ripple effects are being felt across the U.S., while the full scale of the global impact remains uncertain. Jeremy is joined by former Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, who led negotiations for the 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal, and Tangle News founder Isaac Saul, along with DJ Tolliver. Plus, like every week, we take calls from around the country to hear how this moment is shaping your perspective. Follow and subscribe to The Middle, and turn on notifications so you never miss a live conversation. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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Inside the Boom in Betting on EverythingOn this episode of The Follow Up, Jeremy speaks with Axios business reporter Nathan Bomey, who responds to more listener calls about the online gambling, sports betting and prediction markets, and whether more regulation is needed. #Kalshi #Polymarket #Gambling #Addiction #Betting #Sports #FanDuel #DraftKings #Trump #ListenNow Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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Does America Have a Gambling Problem?On this episode of The Middle, we're asking if America has a gambling problem. As online gambling, sports betting and prediction markets surge in popularity, questions remain over what consequences this new gambling boom could have on American society. Jeremy is joined by Axios business reporter Nathan Bomey and Manhattan Institute senior fellow Charles Fain Lehman. DJ Tolliver joins as well, plus calls from around the country. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices