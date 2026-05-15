The Light Switch
Tuesdays at 12:30pm
An earful weekly on Louisiana politics, hosted by Louisiana Illuminator editor Greg LaRose.
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Hurricane season is just days away and, more than 20 years after Katrina, controversy once again surrounds storm protection in the New Orleans region.Some of the main characters in this drama are the governor, one of his major donors and the legislature. We talk with the leader of a good government group that pushed for change two decades ago — and sees the need to do so again.
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A Supreme Court ruling in a Louisiana redistricting case has taken the legs out from under a law that civil rights advocates call the crown jewel of the 1960s movement.They fear decades of progress are about to be wiped out through redrawn election maps. We’ll hear how Black voters in Louisiana have reacted to the decision and the ensuing move from the governor to suspend the state’s U.S. House primaries.
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We’re back with the rest of our interview with LSU President Wade Rousse. This week, he goes into more detail about pulling the University of New Orleans into the LSU System. Rousse also explains his role in recent big coaching hires and what he thinks Congress should do to rein in unchecked spending on college athletes and limit the transfer portal.
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LSU System President Wade Rousse sat down recently for an extensive interview with the Illuminator — so extensive that we need to break it up into two episodes. This week, Rousse covers his plans for academics. Next week: LSU athletics.
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There are nearly 20 bills in the Louisiana Legislature dealing with artificial intelligence, covering lots of ground. One thing they have in common is that most have been put on the shelf because President Donald Trump wants the federal government to handle AI regulation. We hear from lobbyists from both sides of the issue.
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Gov. Jeff Landry is cheering a brand new rating that shows Louisiana has some of the cheapest electricity prices in the country. Is that reflected in your monthly bill? We talk with a consumer advocate who's looked at the numbers and explains whether there’s any relief in sight.
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There’s a possibility a Louisiana lawsuit could force abortion pills off the market at least temporarily, perhaps permanently. One organization says — regardless of the outcome of this case — abortion drugs will continue to be available. We explore what could lie ahead on the reproductive health care horizon in Louisiana and nationally.
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If you’re looking for work in Louisiana, there are plenty of opportunities in the plumbing profession. But you’re looking at thousands of hours of on-the-job training before you actually get your license. Plumbers say the years of hands-on, supervised training are critical because the work involves public health and safety. But one state lawmaker wants to create a fast-track for future plumbers to fill a skilled worker shortage
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The agency that responds to to child abuse in Louisiana faces an uncertain future. One state lawmaker has proposed shutting down the department if there's not dramatic change. How did we get here? We explore that in this episode. Plus, we have news on hunting and the latest effort to remove fluoride from our drinking water.
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The 2026 legislative session is under way, and we have a look at two issues where Gov. Jeff Landry should expect a fight, even with his fellow Republicans. We also have an interview with the leader of one of the state’s most powerful lobbying groups, and single out a bill you should be following.