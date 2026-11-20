November 20, 2026: Charles Boustany, Jim Engster, Marshal Evans, Bill Conti
Former congressman Charles Boustany speaks on the ongoing war in Ukraine. Talk Louisiana host Jim Engster speaks on the JFK Assassination and several broadcasters recount of the tragic event. Assassinologist Marshal Evans remembers the JFK Assassination amid its 63rd anniversary by referencing his book, "JFK: The Reconning". An encore interview with composer and conductor Bill Conti on the 50th anniversary of the film "Rocky".
Charles Boustany 1120.mp3
Jim Engster 1120.mp3
Marshal Evans .mp3
Bill Conti Encore Interview.mp3