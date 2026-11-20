Former congressman Charles Boustany speaks on the ongoing war in Ukraine. Talk Louisiana host Jim Engster speaks on the JFK Assassination and several broadcasters recount of the tragic event. Assassinologist Marshal Evans remembers the JFK Assassination amid its 63rd anniversary by referencing his book, "JFK: The Reconning". An encore interview with composer and conductor Bill Conti on the 50th anniversary of the film "Rocky".

Charles Boustany 1120.mp3 Listen • 11:00

Jim Engster 1120.mp3 Listen • 9:59

Marshal Evans .mp3 Listen • 11:59