November 9, 2026: Ted James, Quin Hillyer, Jeff Sadow, Jeffrey Marx, Gwen Palagi

Former state representatives Ted James is joined by conservative commentator Quin Hillyer and associate professor of political science at Louisiana State University Shreveport Jeff Sadow to discuss the wave of Democratic wins across the country amid the midterm elections.

Journalist and author Jeffrey Marx talks his upcoming series, "7-on-7" , leading up to LSU football retiring the jersey No. 7 of Bert Jones and also speaks on the life and legacy of Dale Brown. Director of development for the Baton Rouge Gallery Gwen Palagi talks the upcoming fundraiser event, "Kinetics". For tickets and more information, visit https://www.batonrougegallery.org/kinetics.

Ted James, Quin Hillyer, & Jeff Sadow.mp3 Listen • 21:01

Jeffrey Marx 1109.mp3 Listen • 19:36