November 4, 20206: Troy Hebert, Dadrius Lanus, Melissa Flournoy, Greg LaRose, Brooke Thorington

Former Louisiana lawmaker Troy Hebert, executive director of the LA Democratic Party Dadrius Lanus, and former state lawmaker and cofounder of 10000 Women Louisiana Melissa Flournoy roundtable on yesterday's election, and discuss the political future of the nation from their perspectives. Reporter for the Louisiana Illuminator Greg LaRose is joined by reporter for WRKF and WWNO Brooke Thorington to speak on the election results in Louisiana.

Troy Hebert Melissa Flournoy and Dadrius Lanus.mp3 Listen • 36:45