November 3, 2026: Jamie Davis, Stephanie Grace, Greg Hilburn, Drew Hawkins

US Senate Democratic candidate Jamie Davis gives insight into his campaign and candidacy on election day. Editorial Director and columnist at The Times-Picayune and The Advocate Nola Stephanie Grace is joined by USA TODAY Network of Louisiana reporter Greg Hilburn to speak on potential outcomes of the midterm elections. Health Equity Reporter for the Gulf States Newsroom at WWNO Drew Hawkins talks the upcoming midterm elections and also ongoing statewide issues.

Jamie Davis 1103.mp3 Listen • 14:27

Stephanie Grace & Greg Hilburn 1103.mp3 Listen • 21:13