© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

What comes next is up to us. Give to WRKF's Fall Membership Drive today.
Talk Louisiana

November 3, 2026: Jamie Davis, Stephanie Grace, Greg Hilburn, Drew Hawkins

Published November 3, 2026 at 10:04 AM CST

US Senate Democratic candidate Jamie Davis gives insight into his campaign and candidacy on election day. Editorial Director and columnist at The Times-Picayune and The Advocate Nola Stephanie Grace is joined by USA TODAY Network of Louisiana reporter Greg Hilburn to speak on potential outcomes of the midterm elections. Health Equity Reporter for the Gulf States Newsroom at WWNO Drew Hawkins talks the upcoming midterm elections and also ongoing statewide issues.

Jamie Davis 1103.mp3
Stephanie Grace & Greg Hilburn 1103.mp3
Drew Hawkins 1103.mp3

Talk Louisiana