October 19, 2026: Daniel LaChance, Pat Forbes, Dustin Meyer, Heidi Sklonik

Andrew W. Mellon Faculty Fellow in Law and the Humanities and Associate Professor Daniel LaChance speaks on the failed attempt to livestream the execution of Fort Hood shooter Nidal Malik Hasan. Candidate for Louisiana's 6th District Pat Forbes gives insight into his campaign and candidacy. Senior Vice President of Policy, Economics and Regulatory Affairs at API Dustin Meyer speaks on the effect the Strait of Hormuz has had on the oil and gas industry. Author Heidi Sklonik talks her latest work, "Your GLP1 Game Plan".

Daniel LaChance.mp3 Listen • 10:59

Pat Forbes.mp3 Listen • 9:58

Dustin Meyer.mp3 Listen • 11:59