October 2, 2026: Billy Nungesser, Cleo Fields, Jim Engster

Lieutenant governor of Louisiana Billy Nungesser talks the latest in tourism through the state. Former congressman for Louisiana's 6th district Cleo Fields comments on various political topics including the upcoming midterm elections, and also gives his thoughts on the death penalty and the college sports bill. Talk Louisiana host Jim Engster talks the latest in the world of politics including upcoming elections and the exchange between Eric Schmitt and Jack Smith.

Billy Nungesser 1002.mp3 Listen • 19:04

Cleo Fields 1002.mp3 Listen • 13:54